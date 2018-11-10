Royal Men in Uniform! Prince Charles Joins William and Harry in Never-Before-Seen Photo

Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday is being celebrated with a documentary, several galas and now, a line of stamps starring the heir!

The Royal Mail issued six stamps in honor of Charles’ milestone birthday, which falls on Nov. 14. The collection includes a never-before-seen photo of the royal flanked by his two children, Prince William and Prince Harry. The father and sons snap, in which all three men are decked out in uniform, was taken at the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force in July.

William, 36, and Harry, 34, also appear in a throwback photo wearing a different uniform: matching polo outfits! The smiling shot shows the three taking part in one of their favorite shared pastimes at the 2004 Ghurka Wellfair Challenge.

A popular shot of Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their arms wrapped around each other also made the transition to a stamp for the occasion. The sweet snap, first released as the couple’s 2015 Christmas card, was taken in Scotland by a friend of the prince during their summer holiday at a private estate in August of that year.

Charles is also featured solo in three stamps. Two are formal portraits of the Queen’s eldest child and heir, while a third shows the royal interacting with children holding Welsh flags during his visit to Wales in July.

Prince Harry and Prince William both opened up about their father for Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, a documentary airing this month on BBC ahead of his 70th birthday. In addition to Harry talking about his father walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at their wedding and William sharing that he’s a “brilliant” grandfather, they shared how Charles instilled a respect for nature and the environment by taking them on “litter picking” trips.

“He took us litter picking when we were younger, on holiday. We were in Norfolk on school holidays and we went out litter picking with him,” said William. “We thought this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it. We were there with our spikes stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags.”