Prince Charles Opens Playground Inspired by Prince William and Prince Harry's Childhood Treehouse

The treehouse at Highgrove House in Scotland was refurbished in 2015 for Prince George and his siblings

Prince Charles is sharing his love of nature with the next generation.

On Thursday, the Duke of Rothesay (as Charles is known in Scotland) opened a nature-based playground at Dumfries House. He joined children in crossing a rope bridge and exploring the various slides and tunnels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the center of the playground is a large tower made from sustainably-sourced English chestnut, which was inspired by the treehouse at Prince Charles' residence Highgrove House. The original treehouse was built for Prince William and Prince Harry to celebrate William's seventh birthday in 1989.

As a young boy, William told the treehouse designer, Willie Bertram, that he wanted "it to be as high as possible, so I can get away from everyone. And I want a rope ladder, which I can pull up so no one can get at me," according to landscape artist and writer Bunny Guinness.

In 2015, the treehouse was refurbished so Prince Charles' grandchildren would be able to play there. Prince George, now 8, was just 2 at the time — and now he can have playdates with younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The treehouse is known as Hollyrood House after the Queen's home in Edinburgh, Scotland — and because it was built in an old holly tree.

"Charles and Camilla absolutely adore being grandparents and are enthralled with Charlotte and George. Charles is a warm and caring guy, but he comes even more alive around little George. He loves spending time with him," a source close to the royal family previously told PEOPLE.

Although Prince Charles, 73, didn't take a ride down a slide on Thursday, he encouraged the children to race down two of them.

Paul Travers of Creating Adventurous Places, who designed the play structure, told the Daily Mail, "I think he said, 'Let's see how fast you can go.' He did go across the suspension bridge. He enjoyed it and said it was great fun."