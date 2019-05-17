Prince Charles has a new business venture!

Just days before welcoming new grandchild Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the 70-year-old royal opened The Granary Lodge — a luxury 10-bedroom bed-and-breakfast in Scotland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clarence House revealed the news on May 1 tweeting, “Today, the Duke of Rothesay visited the Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland, to officially open the Granary Lodge. @PrincessFound has worked to create The Granary Lodge, a new bed and breakfast in the grounds of @castleofmey overlooking The North Sea to Orkney.”

“The accommodation will be owned and operated by the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, and profits raised will go towards maintaining and operating the estate as a tourist destination in the North Highlands of Scotland,” Clarence House announced.

Included in the 10 “individually styled” bedrooms are two suites, a relaxing drawing room “with beautiful views” over the Pentland Firth to Orkney “and a warm Highland welcome,” according to the website.

Prince Charles at The Granary Lodge Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Breakfast will be made daily at the bed-and-breakfast and guests will be able to wind down after a long day in “comfortable drawing rooms with open fires and views over the sea.”

Today, The Duke of Rothesay visited The Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland, to officially open The Granary Lodge.@PrincesFound has worked to create The Granary Lodge, a new bed and breakfast in the grounds of @thecastleofmey overlooking The North Sea to Orkney. pic.twitter.com/xhKMLrGPuM — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 1, 2019

The Queen Mother set about renovating and restoring both the castle and its gardens and parklands, which extended to about 30 acres. Following this, she spent three weeks in August at the castle, returning for about ten days in October each year. pic.twitter.com/gxFIEp7bDz — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 1, 2019

The Granary Lodge is especially personal to Prince Charles as it was once the home of his late grandmother, the Queen Mother.

“The Caste of Mey was the property of The Duke of Rothesay’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, from 1952 to 1996, when Her Majesty was gifted it with an endowment to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust,” Clarence House explained.

“The Queen Mother set about renovating and restoring both the castle and its gardens and parklands, which extended to about 30 acres. Following this, she spent three weeks in August at the castle, returning for about tens days in October each year.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s style is captured in each bedroom and photos of the Royal Family adorn the hallways.

While staying at the Granary Lodge, guests can take a day trip through the Flow Country, visit Old Pulteney Whisky Distillery and take a walk at Duncansby Stacks — all attractions on the grounds.

The Granary Lodge is now open to the public. Rates begin at around $200 a night.

In addition to becoming a bed-and-breakfast owner, Prince Charles will be hosting the first palace garden party of the season instead of Queen Elizabeth II.

Each year, Queen Elizabeth hosts up to three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

Inside the Granary Lodge Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Inside the Granary Lodge Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

But for her first party of the season, the Queen asked son Prince Charles to step in as host. The monarch, 93, has been slowly handing over certain royal duties to senior members of the royal family over the past few years.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way to recognize and reward public service.

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla Share Anniversary Photo (from Harry and Meghan’s Wedding Photographer!)

According to the palace, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed during the event.

Guests also adhere to a dress code. Gentlemen wear morning dress or lounge suits, while women wear day dresses, typically accessorized with hats or fascinators.

The next palace garden party will take place on May 21, followed by another on May 29. The Holyroodhouse party will occur on July 3.