Royal Stamp of Approval! Prince Charles of Luxembourg Appears in New Set of Stamps for 1st Birthday

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is receiving some unique gifts for his first birthday!

The royal baby appears in a set of commemorative postage stamps released by the Luxembourg Post to celebrate his special day on May 10 – coupled with a special postmark illustration of his face.

The images themselves retrace the first twelve months of the Prince's life, following his birth at Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in 2020.

Shortly after leaving the hospital, his father Prince Guillaume called the birth a "wonderful day," adding that he and his wife Princess Stephanie were excited to share their joy with everyone dealing with the enforced separation of COVID self-isolation.

"A birth is a message of hope. It's a blessing," Guillaume, 39, — who is heir to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg — told reporters outside of the hospital. "I think this is what we're so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg but also over the borders with all the different countries."

On Friday, Charles also received another birthday treat when he accompanied Guillaume and Stephanie, 37, to the town of Oetrange to witness the planting of a cherry tree in his honor.

The local mayor also unveiled a commemorative plaque to commemorate the occasion – which saw Charles help plant the tree with a toddler-sized spade.

The little royal is second-in-line to the crown of Luxembourg, which is currently ruled by his grandparents Grand Duke Henri, 66, and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, 65.

On April 6, his uncle, Prince Louis of Luxembourg, also gave the family reason to celebrate when he announced his engagement to French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue, 29.

It is Louis' second marriage, following his divorce from Tessy Antony (now known as Tessy Antony de Nassau), who he was married to from 2006 until 2019.

Prince Louis of Luxembourg announces engagement Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue and Prince Louis | Credit: Private Collection of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg/Emanuele Scorcelletti

The couple has two sons, 15-year-old Prince Gabriel and 13-year-old Prince Noah, who jointly Instagrammed a message of congratulation to Louis, 34, following the announcement.