Prince Charles Praises Those Standing Up for 'Freedom and Human Rights' in New Year Message

Prince Charles is heading into 2022 with hopes for a more peaceful world.

The heir to the throne released a New Year message on Saturday calling attention to the conflicts surrounding political and religious persecution around the world.

"As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights," Charles, 73, said in a statement. "In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation."

He continued, "In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance. I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be."

Prince Charles has dedicated himself to being a global defender of religion for decades.

"People will say, 'He's a great friend to our community, whether that is the Muslim, Hindi or Jewish community," Zaki Cooper of the Council of Christians and Jews told PEOPLE Royals in the winter issue. "People warm to him and the role he has played."

Hitan Mehta, executive director of the British Asian Trust, added, "He is very good at being able to cut through any divide. He has a really deep understanding of those communities."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on December 25, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend church service at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25 | Credit: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle last weekend.