Prince Charles Praises Those Standing Up for 'Freedom and Human Rights' in New Year Message
Prince Charles is heading into 2022 with hopes for a more peaceful world.
The heir to the throne released a New Year message on Saturday calling attention to the conflicts surrounding political and religious persecution around the world.
"As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights," Charles, 73, said in a statement. "In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation."
He continued, "In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance. I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be."
Prince Charles has dedicated himself to being a global defender of religion for decades.
"People will say, 'He's a great friend to our community, whether that is the Muslim, Hindi or Jewish community," Zaki Cooper of the Council of Christians and Jews told PEOPLE Royals in the winter issue. "People warm to him and the role he has played."
Hitan Mehta, executive director of the British Asian Trust, added, "He is very good at being able to cut through any divide. He has a really deep understanding of those communities."
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall celebrated Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle last weekend.
Like millions of others, the Queen had to rethink her holiday arrangements and opted to not head to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where she normally stays from late December to just after February 6 (the date she became queen at the death of her father George VI nearly 70 years ago).