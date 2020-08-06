Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles sent messages to the President of Lebanon after an explosion killed at least 135

Prince Charles Sends 'Deeply' Emotional Message to Beirut: 'However Inadequate It May Be'

Prince Charles is keeping Lebanon in his thoughts during this "desperately sad time."

After a warehouse explosion on Tuesday left at least leaving at least 135 people dead and at least 5,000 more injured in central Beirut, the royal penned an emotional message to the President of the Republic of Lebanon Michel Aoun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for all the people of Lebanon following the horrific explosion in Beirut which has resulted in the tragic death of so many and caused such unimaginable devastation," Charles wrote. "Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones and all those who have been so terribly injured."

He added, "However inadequate it may be, we did just want to assure you, dear Mr. President, that you and your people are very much in our thoughts and special prayers at this desperately sad time."

Queen Elizabeth also released a statement on Wednesday about the tragedy: "Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by the news of the explosion at the Port in Beirut yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected."

Prince William and Kate Middleton retweeted the monarch's heartfelt post on their official Twitter account as well.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The explosion hit Beirut’s seaport and was reportedly felt 150 miles away. The blast caused extensive damage, destroying buildings, malls and entire blocks of the city.

Image zoom Beirut explosion IBRAHIM DIRANI/DAR AL MUSSAWIR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

While the exact cause of the blast remains unclear, Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's intelligence agency, said the explosion may have come after highly explosive material confiscated from a ship and stored in a warehouse in Beirut's port detonated following a fire, according to the AP.

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Hassan Diab spoke of a "dangerous warehouse" that had been in existence for six years, the BBC reported.