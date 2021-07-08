Prince Charles Has a New Prince George in His Life — and He's a Horse!

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to the tiny Welsh hamlet of Nevern, where he met his grandson's equine namesake

Prince Charles came face to long face with Prince George on a day out in West Wales on Thursday — though this George wasn't the third in line to the throne, but instead a handsome shire horse who shares a name with Charles's 7-year-old grandson.

The Prince of Wales didn't appear to pick up on the connection when he was told the name, but the farmer prince was clearly happy to meet his grandson's namesake.

"It's so wonderful of you. Thank you so much for bringing him," he told owner John Fletcher, from Gentle Giants of Moylgrove.

The 5-year-old horse, which pulls old carriages for weddings and funerals and plows fields, still has some growing to do despite weighing one ton, Charles was told.

The prince was also intrigued about whether the farm had any stallions and was informed that the farm's mares go to a stud in North Wales. "That must be very exciting," Charles said with a chuckle.

Charles was visiting the tiny hamlet of Nevern, Pembrokeshire, to hear about the restoration of the local St. Brynach's church bells, which pealed for the first time in 120 years. Inside, he tried his hand at ringing three of the Ellacombe bells, including one named for author Agatha Christie, whose grandson Mathew Prichard helped with donations for the $702,000 (£510,000) restoration fund.