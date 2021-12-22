Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie shared three festive photos with their son ahead of the holiday

Santa Baby! Prince Charles of Luxembourg Is Ready for Christmas in New Family Photos

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, together with Prince Charles, wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is adorably stealing the show in his family's holiday photos!

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie shared new photos with their 1-year-old son ahead of Christmas. In the shots, Prince Charles sits in his mom's lap while his father tries to make him laugh with a large stuffed animal bear — who happens to be sporting a festive scarf and Santa Claus hat.

Behind the trio is a fireplace decorated with stockings and candles.

"Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie, together with Prince Charles, wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" the photo was captioned in Luxembourgish on Twitter.

Prince Charles was ready for royal life from the start. As his parents left the hospital three days after his birth in May 2020, he was seen moving his arms around for his big debut — perhaps already practicing his royal wave!

The little prince is already a regular at royal engagements, joining his parents from tree plantings to National Day events.

To celebrate Prince Charles' first birthday, the royal baby appeared in a set of commemorative postage stamps released by the Luxembourg Post. The images retrace the first twelve months of the prince's life, following his birth at Luxembourg's Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital.

The Luxembourg royals join other royal families around the world in sharing new portraits to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year.

