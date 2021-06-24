The little royal joined Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie in Esch-sur-Alzette

Prince Charles of Luxembourg Brings a Dose of Royal Cuteness to His Parents' National Day Outing

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is already a master of royal engagements!

The little royal, who celebrated his first birthday last month, joined parents Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie during their Wednesday outing in Esch-sur-Alzette on the eve of the country's National Day.

Prince Charles was full of curiosity during the event, watching closely as his father cut a ceremonial ribbon and looking upwards as his mother held an umbrella to shield them from the rain. But what really brought a grin to his face was a cute stuffed animal, which Charles clutched as he sat on some playground equipment.

The baby looked adorable in white overalls with a pale blue shirt and navy sneakers for the occasion.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie also made sure to pose for a family portrait with their son.

Prince Charles was ready for royal life from the start. As his parents left the hospital three days after his birth in May 2020, he was seen moving his arms around for his big debut - perhaps already practicing his royal wave!

And this wasn't the first engagement for the little royal, who is second-in-line to the crown of Luxembourg. Last month, he joined his parents plant a cherry tree with a miniature spade.