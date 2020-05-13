Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg Leave Hospital in Masks with Newborn Son

Meet baby Prince Charles!

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg headed home from the hospital with their son on Wednesday, three days after his birth. Due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the proud parents exited the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital wearing face masks. They spoke to doctors and staff before removing their face coverings to pose for a few family photos outside the hospital.

Prince Charles even moved his arms around for his big debut, perhaps already practicing his royal wave!

The baby may have been wide awake for the excitement of heading home for the first time, but he was fast asleep during his adorable first photo session. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie shared closeup photos of their son, resting on a white blanket as well as a cuddly animal. Charles stayed asleep in his mother's arms for a sweet black and white family portrait.

Due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus, Prince Charles met his grandparents Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa through a video chat. Prince Guillaume proudly held his son as he introduced the baby to his parents.

Prince Guillaume spoke to the media outside Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg about the "wonderful day," noting that they were excited to share their joy with everyone dealing with separation from their families during these tough times.

"A birth is a message of hope. It's a blessing," he said. "I think this is what we're so happy to be able to share with Luxembourg but also over the borders with all the different countries."

Prince Charles — his full name is Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume — takes his spot as second in line to the Grand Duchy's crown, behind his father.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie announced their exciting baby news in December.

”Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting Their first child. The birth is scheduled for May," the Marshall of the Court said in a statement. "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy."

Their joyful news comes after a difficult year, which saw the passing of Guillaume's grandfather, Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg, who died in April 2019 at the age of 98. The Grand Duke abdicated in 2000 in favor of his son Henri.

Stephanie, 36, and Guillaume, 38, wed in October 2012 after more than two years of dating in a ceremony attended by royals from around the world.