Prince Charles Just Launched a Perfume Inspired by Summer in His Beloved Gardens at Highgrove

Prince Charles managed to bottle up summer at Highgrove House.

The royal, 73, teamed up with Penhaligon to launch a new perfume inspired by his beloved gardens at Highgrove, his private residence in Gloucestershire, England.

"Highgrove Bouquet is a new scent inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, in part, a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens," according to the gardens' website.

"It is a time when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches, with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes," they continue. "A crisp, confident burst of warm energy opens the dance with vibrant lavender and geranium. As floral, powdery notes appear, a shroud of delicate yellow blossoms seem to fill the air, and to the mimosa, tuberose brings longevity and depth, a solar storm of rich delight. The restful, soothing base is a blend of elegance and sophistication from cedar woods and Orris."

Prince Charles. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The scent has top notes of geranium, lavender and hyacinth, rounded out by weeping lime, tuberose, cedar wood, orris fusion and musks.

A bottle of the perfume costs $180, with 10% of proceeds benefitting The Prince's Foundation, the royal heir's charity that offers a diverse range education and training programs for all ages and backgrounds, from traditional arts and craft skills, to architecture and design, science, engineering, horticulture and hospitality.

Last year, Prince Charles reflected on his passion for horticulture on the BBC radio show The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed.

"My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere," he told host Simon Armitage of bonding with Princess Anne. "We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully and things like that."

The royal siblings were helped by a "wonderful" head gardener at Queen Elizabeth's London residence named Mr. Nutbeam.

"He was splendid and he helped us a bit, my sister and I with the little garden we had," Prince Charles recalled.

That love for gardening only grew with Prince Charles, who has been an environmental advocate for decades and is turning the Queen's Sandringham Estate into a "fully organic operation."

"There's nothing to beat is there, I think, [than] eating what you have grown?" he said on the radio show. "This is another reason why I always feel it is so important to find ways of encouraging children to grow vegetables and things at school."

Prince Charles has worked diligently on Highgrove House's gardens for four decades, which he designed to "please the eye and sit in harmony with nature."

Since the early 1980s, Charles has regularly invited groups, schools and charities to tour the gardens.

"One of my great joys is to see the pleasure that the garden can bring to many of the visitors and that everybody seems to find some part of it that is special to them," he said.

A highlight of Prince Charles' garden is a treehouse that was built for Prince William and Prince Harry to celebrate William's seventh birthday in 1989.

As a young boy, William told the treehouse designer, Willie Bertram, that he wanted "it to be as high as possible, so I can get away from everyone. And I want a rope ladder, which I can pull up so no one can get at me," according to landscape artist and writer Bunny Guinness.

In 2015, the treehouse was refurbished so Prince Charles' grandchildren would be able to play there. Prince George, now 9, was just 2 at the time — and now he can have playdates with younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.