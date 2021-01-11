Prince Charles Tackles Climate Crisis with Ambitious New Initiative for a Greener World

Longtime environmental activist, Prince Charles, has enlisted big business into his new project to help build a sustainable future for the planet

Prince Charles is taking his five-decade-long campaign for a greener world into a new chapter.

Charles, 72, has enlisted top companies, including Bank of America and BP, to support a new charter for the environment, which he is calling Terra Carta, which aims to ensure big businesses are including green initiatives in their future plans.

In an introductory essay to his charter, the royal grandfather, who made his first environmental speech in 1970, says we are at a "historic tipping point" in the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations" and today "must be the decisive moment that we make sustainability the growth story of our time while positioning nature as the engine of our economy."

Charles wants sustainability to be a cornerstone of multi-national businesses and his new charter is supported by a multi-billion dollar fund that he hopes will top nearly $10 billion.

In his Earth Charter – or Terra Carta – launched on Monday, he writes, "Humanity has made incredible progress over the past century, yet the cost of this progress has caused immense destruction to the planet that sustains us. We simply cannot maintain this course indefinitely."

On Monday, Charles will co-host the One Planet Summit with President Macron of France. The pair spoke on the phone last Friday. He will speak via videolink to the summit in Paris.