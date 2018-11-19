Prince Charles Shares a Chuckle with Sons William and Harry in Candid New Photo

There’s nothing like some royal father and sons bonding time.

Prince Charles was photographed in the middle of a candid moment with Prince William and Prince Harry from the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force in July. Photographer Chris Jackson captured the shot of Charles flanked by his two children, all looking dapper in their uniforms, as they shared a laugh.

The new snap was released as part of a photo series by Jackson following the royal on and off duty leading up to his 70th birthday. It was taken at the same time as a portrait featuring the trio that was part of the Royal Mail’s six stamp series honoring Charles’ milestone birthday earlier this month.

Photographer Jackson posted a newly unveiled portrait of Prince Louis and Prince Charles to Instagram, writing, “I’ve spent much of the last year documenting some intimate and ‘behind the scenes’ moments with The Prince of Wales to celebrate his 70th Birthday – It really has been an incredible priviledge to create such a unique set of images and a huge amount of fun at the same time.”

Prince Harry and Prince William both opened up about their father for Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, a documentary which aired this month on BBC ahead of his 70th birthday. In addition to Harry talking about his father walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at their wedding and William sharing that he’s a “brilliant” grandfather, they shared how Charles instilled a respect for nature and the environment by taking them on “litter picking” trips.

“He took us litter picking when we were younger, on holiday. We were in Norfolk on school holidays and we went out litter picking with him,” said William, 36. “We thought this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it. We were there with our spikes stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags.”

“He’s done an amazing job,” added Harry, 34, of his father. “Without telling us what we should be doing or the direction we should go in, he’s just let us learn from the nature of the job, learn from him, learn from mummy.”