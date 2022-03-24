The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Ireland's oldest city on Thursday, taking in a Viking re-enactment and learning how to make Waterford Crystal

Prince Charles Jokes He and Camilla Are Getting in a Few More Trips 'Before Senility Totally Overtakes Us!'

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall can strike a few more items off their bucket lists.

The Prince of Wales, 73, and Camilla, 74, made their first-ever visit to Waterford, Ireland's oldest city, on Thursday as part of a larger tour of the Republic of Ireland this week.

In a speech on Thursday, Charles said Ireland is "a country that means more to us than I can possibly say," before quipping, "It has long been one of our great ambitions to visit every county of this majestic land before senility totally overtakes us!"

The future King and Queen Consort enjoyed a day of activities highlighting local culture, including a Viking re-enactment, a tour of the House of Waterford crystal maker and a visits with local farmers who are leading the way in sustainability.

During his remarks, the prince spoke of the "ancient connections" and "modern friendship" between Ireland and England. "Our two countries are not just neighbors," he said, "but partners who, though at times we have traveled a troubled road together, have through reconciliation and understanding forged a future that has benefitted both our peoples and the world."

It was a poignant message on this particular afternoon, one month to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine. A portion of the royals' visit to Country Waterford was dedicated to meeting members of the local Ukrainian community.

"I am sure your thoughts and prayers . . . are with the people of Ukraine as they continue to face such uncertainty and brutal aggression," he said. "Such times as we are living through bring into sharp relief the importance of peace and friendship, which history tells us we can too easily take for granted."

prince charles Prince Charles speaking in Ireland on March 24, 2022. | Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Charles' speech also touched on the idea of hope, which he called "badly needed" amid the a recent resurgence of the pandemic.

"Over the last two years we have all faced challenges which, before COVID, would have seemed unimaginable," he said. "Where once stood borders or seas dividing nations, we have been shown, in the starkest of terms, just how connected we are as a global community."

Over the course of the day, the royals also visited Waterford's Medieval Museum and enjoyed a reception with the mayor. While the prince learned about sustainable agriculture, a longtime, deeply held passion, the Duchess also indulged a favorite hobby by visiting a local stable with ties to the horse racing community.