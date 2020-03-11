Prince Charles Is Still Getting Used to No Formal Handshakes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Prince Charles at the the Prince's Trust Awards

Formally greeting people without the standard handshake has proven to be tough for Prince Charles amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While arriving at the Prince’s Trust Awards, held at the London Palladium on Wednesday, the Prince of Wales stepped out of his car onto the red carpet to be greeted by Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, who he amicably extended his hand toward for a formal handshake. However, at the last minute, Charles quickly retracted his hand and laughed, offering a “namaste” greeting instead.

“It’s just so hard to remember not to,” Prince Charles, 71, said.

As Olisa directed him to a line of other administrators, Charles fleetingly neglected to remember his new greeting. He once again extended his hand for a handshake before swiftly taking his hand back and offering a namaste to each of the employees excited to greet him.

Namaste is a traditional Hindu greeting where the palms are pressed together and accompanied with a slight bow.

The National Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards celebrate young people who have succeeded against the odds, improve their opportunities in life and have contributed positive impact on their local communities.

At the awards ceremony, the prince also took to greeting guests, including Pierce Brosnan and The Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood, with a namaste, with each of them returning the favor.

Image zoom Prince Charles and Pierce Brosnan Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Prince Charles and Ronnie Wood Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

The future king took the same approach when meeting with dignitaries during Commonwealth Service held in Westminster Abbey on Monday, offering a namaste down an assembly line of officials.

Image zoom Prince Charles at Commonwealth Service BBC

Other royals in attendance — including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William — also appeared to refrain from shaking hands with fellow attendees.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth PA Wire/PA Images

Almost 25,000 people in the U.K. have been tested for the virus so far, with 319 found to be positive for the respiratory infection, according to the BBC.

The prince is not the only royal who is taking safety measures against the virus, which the World Health Organization characterized as a pandemic as of Wednesday.

His mother Queen Elizabeth wore gloves for an investiture ceremony last week, prompting speculation whether she was taking precautions against coronavirus. It is not uncommon for the 93-year-old monarch to wear gloves, but she has not been known to wear them during investiture ceremonies.