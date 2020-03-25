Prince Charles Is Self-Isolating Separately From His Wife Camilla After Positive Coronavirus Test

Image zoom Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, Prince Charles is self-isolating separately from his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple is currently staying at Birkhall, their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland, and both are taking measures to self-isolate from one another. Camilla, 72, was also tested and it was revealed she did not have the virus.

The small number of staff in the home are also operating in isolation from the pair. The house is also secluded from the local community.

“Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation,” a palace source told PEOPLE. “She is upbeat.”

Since their arrival in Scotland on Sunday, Charles, 71, and Camilla were not self-isolating separately. However, since his diagnosis, Camilla went into self-isolation and is currently, like many other families, adhering to government advice regarding the coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales, who is heir to the British throne, became the first member of the British royal family with a positive diagnosis of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis in a statement early Wednesday, saying, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The statement Clarence House added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Both Charles and Camilla met the specific criteria required for testing in Scotland, which included their age (both of them being older than 70) and medical history.

Though Charles’ symptoms appear to be mild so far, Buckingham Palace will not comment on what his particular symptoms are.

The doctors are advising that the prince’s condition is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case going forward, the palace source told PEOPLE.

In the past week, members of the royal family, including both of Charles’ two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, have been speaking out on the importance of unity and support during this pandemic.

Prince William shared a personal video message amid the coronavirus crisis last week, saying: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.