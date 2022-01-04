Prince Charles said he is "proud" of his sons' "passionate" work to tackle climate change

Prince Charles Praises Prince William and Prince Harry in New Essay: 'As a Father, I Am Proud'

Prince Charles is praising his sons for their efforts in combating climate change.

The heir to the throne released a lengthy essay for Newsweek's cover story discussing the growing threat to the environment, urging global leaders and communities to come together for immediate solutions. While doing so, the Prince of Wales highlighted the progressive work his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have done recently.

"The scale and scope of the threat calls for regional and global solutions that will require the active participation of every sector of industry, in every country around the world," Charles wrote.

"As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat," he continued. "Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference."

Earthshot, which William launched in October 2020, is all about finding solutions to existential environmental challenges that fall under five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, Fix Our Climate and Revive Our Oceans.

William previously said he created the initiative to be able to "look his children in the eye" and tell them he did what he could to confront the planet's environmental challenges over the next decade.

In the message, Charles also applauded Harry's work surrounding climate change.

"And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero," he added.

He concluded his essay: "The time is now. The eyes of our children and grandchildren are judging us. Let ours be the generation that can. And does. As we enter a new year, there is not a moment to lose."

Charles' comments about his sons come amid ongoing tensions within the royal family following Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from their roles as senior working royals.

The future monarch, 73, has historically had complicated relationships with his sons and is finding it hard to intervene as increasingly painful revelations about the roots of the brothers' discord continue to come to light.