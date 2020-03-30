Prince Charles Is in 'Good Health' and Out of Self-Isolation Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation following his coronavirus daignosis last week.

Charles, 71, is in “good health,” sources close to him say as it was announced that his 7-day self-isolation period has come to an end.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said on Monday.

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, March 25 — with “mild symptoms” — Charles has been self-isolating separately from his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Image zoom Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty

RELATED: Prince Charles Spoke to Sons Prince Harry and Prince William About His Coronavirus Diagnosis

The couple is currently staying at Birkhall, their home on Queen Elizabeth‘s Balmoral estate in Scotland, and both are taking measures to self-isolate from one another. Camilla, 72, was also tested and it was revealed she did not have the virus.

Charles is now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply across the U.K. regarding social distancing and only leaving the home for essential needs.

He will continue to hold meetings via phone and video conferencing, as he has been doing from his home in the Scottish highlands since the diagnosis was announced last week.

The prince’s self-isolation lasted seven days in accordance with government and medical guidelines. Camilla will continue to stay separate in case she develops the symptoms of the virus.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite living in different parts of the house, the royal couple was still supporting each other. “Both of them remain in good spirits. There is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation,” a palace source told PEOPLE. “She is upbeat.”

Image zoom Prince Charles and Camilla Clap for health workers while isolating Instagram

Amid the crisis, the couple joined millions of people across the U.K. in showing their support for National Health Service workers and caregivers by releasing a video of them clapping their appreciation

Camillia is also keeping in touch with her family and friends by using the Houseparty app during her self-isolation in the Scottish highlands. The video platform has gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic as millions of people are confined to their homes.As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.