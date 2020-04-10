Prince Charles Is Appearing on His First Podcast to Celebrate Easter Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Westminster Abbey has launched a new podcast — and they’re having a very special guest for their Easter broadcast.

The Abbey — which has hosted many royal weddings, including that of Prince William and Kate Middleton, over the years — created the “Abbeycast” as the coronavirus forced churches around the world to shut their doors to encourage safe social distancing practices. This Sunday, they’ll celebrate the Easter holiday through the new initiative with a little help from Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales recorded a reading of John 20: 1-18, which tells of Mary Magdalene going to Jesus’ tomb to find it empty only for the resurrected Jesus to appear to her. Charles’ recording will be used for the Abbey’s digital and virtual services.

The Queen’s eldest son, who tested positive for coronavirus and has recovered, recorded the piece from his home in the Scottish highlands, where he and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are staying.

Prince Charles, 71, is embracing virtual ways to continue performing royal duties throughout the coronavirus crisis. He carried out the first virtual royal opening ceremony last week for a new temporary field hospital in London serving coronavirus patients. The Nightingale hospital is the first of several centers that will open around Britain to cope with the rising numbers of patients who can’t be cared for in over-stretched hospitals.

In the video, he paid tribute to those who have worked tirelessly to create the new hospital, which had been constructed in just nine days.

“I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly. But for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life,” he said.

Easter will look a little different for the royal family this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Members of the royal family won’t be joining Queen Elizabeth for their annual outing for Easter church services at Windsor Castle.

In a video chat with a school this week, Prince William revealed that he, Kate and their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who will turn 2 this month — will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” he said.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, “You keep eating it!”