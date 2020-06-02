See Prince Charles' Special Kid-Friendly Invitation to Mom Queen Elizabeth's Coronation

Prince Charles made history at his mother's coronation — and his specially-made invitation was fit for a future king!

Tuesday, June 2, marks 67 years since Queen Elizabeth's grand coronation at Westminster Abbey. There were over 8,000 guests in attendance at the event, but Prince Charles was the only child. In fact, the 4½-year-old royal was the first child to witness his mother's coronation as monarch.

While sharing facts and photos about the Queen's coronation ahead of its anniversary, the Royal Family's official Instagram shared an image of the child-friendly invitation made for the young heir. Charles' hand-painted invitation included British guards in their traditional bearskin hats playing instruments, as well as a cartoon lion and unicorn, symbols on Queen Elizabeth's royal coat of arms.

"By Command of The Queen the Earl Marshal is directed to invite His Royal Highness Prince Charles to the Coronation," the invitation reads along with the date.

While the invitation was kid-friendly, the coronation ceremony itself was not. Prince Charles was famously photographed looking quite bored by the festivities, resting his head on his clenched hand with an apathetic expression on his face while standing between his grandmother the Queen Mother and aunt Princess Margaret.

However, Prince Charles perked up when he joined his mother on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to onlookers following the ceremony and a Royal Air Force flypast over the Mall, despite the rain clouds. Princess Anne also joined her family on the balcony, although she did not attend the ceremony because she was considered too young at 2 years old.

Queen Elizabeth's coronation was the first to be broadcast on television, with 27 million Britons watching and an additional 11 million listening on the radio. During the radio broadcast, the monarch said her own personal words of devotion to the people of the Commonwealth in her Coronation speech.

"The ceremonies you have seen today are ancient, and some of their origins are veiled in the mists of the past," she said. "But their spirit and their meaning shine through the ages never, perhaps, more brightly than now. I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust."

In 1969, a 20-year-old Prince Charles had his own special ceremony when he was named the Prince of Wales. The Queen bestowed upon her son five pieces of insignia: a sword, a coronet, a ring, the gold rod and the kingly mantle.

The heir also took an oath: “I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb and of earthly worship and faith and truth I will bear unto thee to live and die against all manner of folks.”