Prince Charles Ignores Reporter's Question About Prince Andrew After Brother Was Stripped of Patronages

The decision to strip Prince Andrew of his patronages and military titles was "widely discussed" within the senior ranks of the royal family, a royal source confirms to PEOPLE

Prince Charles is staying silent about his brother Prince Andrew's royal status.

One day after it was announced that Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations amid a sexual assault lawsuit against him, Prince Charles stepped out in Aberdeenshire and was asked by Sky News' James Matthews about the scandal.

"Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother's position, Prince Andrew?" the reporter said. "How do you view it?"

Prince Charles ignored the question and proceeded to shake hands and converse with another man.

One day after a judge rejected Prince Andrew's attempt to have a sexual assault lawsuit against him thrown out, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday regarding Andrew's royal status.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," the palace announced. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Prince Andrew, 61, will likely retain his title as the Duke of York and keep his place in the line of succession to the throne, which is currently ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children. However, he will no longer use the style "His Royal Highness" in any official capacity.

Prince Andrew's attorneys argued last week to dismiss Virginia Roberts Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit after it was revealed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reached a $500,000 settlement with Giuffre, in which she agreed not to sue any other "potential defendant."

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

In a previous statement shared with PEOPLE, Giuffre said, "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Sources on Prince Andrew's legal team are remaining bullish, saying they were "unsurprised" by the ruling made on Wednesday and vowing to continue his defense.