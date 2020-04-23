Prince Louis Shares a Sweet Hug with Grandpa Prince Charles in Never-Before-Seen Photo

The adorable bond between Prince Louis and Prince Charles is impossible to ignore!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child celebrates his second birthday on Thursday, and grandpa Prince Charles marked the occasion by sharing a never-before-seen moment with his grandson. The black-and-white image shared on the Clarence House social media accounts shows Charles holding Louis with their arms wrapped around each other in a tight embrace.

"A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today," the post is captioned. "The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."

Although it's unclear when the snap was taken, the photographer is none other than Kate.

This isn't the first time the love between Prince Charles and Prince Louis was captured. In an outtake of photos released by the royal family to honor the 70th birthday of Prince Charles in Nov. 2018, 7-month-old Louis reaches forward to grab his grandfather’s nose. Charles laughs at the curious baby, while Kate, William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, look on with smiles. (Meanwhile, older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte seem to have their attention focused on something behind the camera!)

For the official birthday portraits of Prince Louis shared by Kate and William, they opted to show another side of the little royal's personality. Playful shots of the little prince, also taken by his mom this month, show him with colorful paint covering his hands.

Like millions of children across the U.K., Louis has been showcasing his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

And although his blue gingham shirt is somehow spotless, an extra shot of the photoshoot shows that Prince Louis wasn't afraid to get a little messy — he smeared the paint all over his face!