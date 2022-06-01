Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way to combat loneliness, with locals gathering to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.

Prince Charles took a turn on the dance floor with Bridget Tibbs, impressing the crowd with his moves.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales dances with Bridget Tibbs during a Jubilee tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee at Highgrove House on May 31, 2022 in Tetbury, England.

The royal also sat down with special guest Elizabeth Powell, who celebrated her 100th birthday on May 6. Prince Charles gifted her with flowers from his gardens and a card featuring a print of one of his own paintings with a handwritten note inside.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales dances with Bridget Tibbs during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at Highgrove, near Tetbury, western England on May 31, 2022.

To cap off the celebrations, the band played "Happy Birthday."

"I'm so surprised by everything, it's so beautiful here and Prince Charles was so very nice, bless him," Powell said, according to the Daily Mail. "He wished me a happy birthday and asked if I was keeping well and if I live on my own, which I do in a bungalow not far from my son, his wife and my grandchildren."

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (C) meets Elizabeth Powell (R) who celebrated her 100th birthday on May 6th 2022, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at Highgrove, near Tetbury, western England on May 31, 2022.

Prince Charles will play a key role in this weekend's festivities, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne. On Thursday, Charles is expected to join son Prince William and sister Princess Anne in riding on horseback in the Trooping the Colour parade before gathering with the other working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will also attend a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London on Sunday. Similar events will take place around the U.K. on Sunday.

"Whether it's sharing a cuppa with a neighbor on the doorstep or a bigger bash in the street, join millions of people across the U.K. to share friendship, food and fun with The Big Jubilee Lunch," declares the event's website. "It's the party that's right up your street, and everyone's invited, so let's take to our streets, gardens and neighborhoods to have fun and get to know one another a little better."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets guests during a Jubilee tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee at Highgrove House on May 31, 2022 in Tetbury, England.