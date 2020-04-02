Prince Charles Has a Sweet Nod to Prince George in His Home Office — and It Almost Went Unnoticed!

Image zoom

Eagle-eyed royal watchers got a special treat while viewing a new video of Prince Charles speaking from his private office at his Birkhall home in Scotland: a throwback photo of his first grandchild, Prince George.

The royal heir released the video message on Wednesday, just two days after coming out of self-isolation following his positive coronavirus diagnosis last week. As the prince paid tribute to healthcare workers and shared solidarity with those finding the enforced isolation difficult, fans got a glimpse of a few personal family photos around the room.

In addition to a framed shot of his mother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Philip and late grandmother the Queen Mother, the royal also has a sweet snap of little George on display.

The photo behind Charles’s right shoulder shows the young royal in a blue and white jumper and a white sun hat — the same outfit that was first seen in another royal address from the future King.

While promoting Earth Hour (a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet) in 2015, Charles released a video message that included a previously-unseen photo of the Prince of Wales tenderly holding a baby Prince George, who looked as cute as ever.

The two heirs to the throne have a special relationship. Charles has been sharing his green thumb with his grandson. The duo planted trees at Charles’s home, Highgrove House, in 2015.

While filming the documentary, Elizabeth at 90, in 2016, Prince William and Prince Harry noted a key similarity between Prince George and grandfather Prince Charles.

“He walks just like George!” Harry said to William as they watched footage of their father as a toddler striding across the lawn at Windsor, almost marching in style.

“Or George walks like him!” added Harry, to which William noted: “It’s a purposeful walk!”

George and his siblings Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 on April 23, have joined the rest of the royal family in showing their support to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three children made an appearance on the couple’s social media pages on April 26, enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus as they joined in on a viral hashtag initiative amid the pandemic.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children are currently staying at their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles said in his address.

“Our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty. However, we also know that in every community up and down this land – where people of all ages are being affected by this virus – there are truly wonderful neighbors, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital support and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services.”

He concluded:“As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens. None of us can say when this will end, but end it will.”