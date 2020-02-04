Prince Charles Had an Unexpected Guest at Royal Dinner — Katy Perry!

Image zoom Katy Perry and Prince Charles Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty

Prince Charles and Katy Perry are teaming up for a special cause.

During a glittering reception at Banqueting House in London on Tuesday night, the royal and heir to the throne announced pop star Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India.

Charles first met with Perry in India last November at a meeting in Mumbai of British Asian Trust supporters and advisors. Already a champion for children’s rights through her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Katy decided to show her long-term support to the organization and cause upon learning about the anti-trafficking work that the British Asian Trust is doing in the country.

“My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children,” Perry said in a statement. “India has long held a special place in my heart, and on my last visit, I was able to meet with The Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan – from on-ground initiatives to fundraising – that will aim to cut child trafficking in half.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Prince Charles Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty

Image zoom Katy Perry, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla

“That is why I am especially honored to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected.”

Through the Trust’s work in anti-trafficking, improving livelihoods, education and mental health, it has already touched the lives of 4.8 million people in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka and has recently expanded its reach into Bangladesh.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by Prince Charles and a group of visionary British Asian business leaders with the aim to transform more lives across South Asia.