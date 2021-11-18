The Queen has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties" since being hospitalized on October 20

Prince Charles Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health: 'It's Not Quite as Easy as It Used to Be'

Prince Charles said his mother Queen Elizabeth is "alright" in the wake of her recent health setbacks.

When asked how the Queen was doing, Charles replied quietly that she was "alright."

"Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," he said with a chuckle. "It's bad enough at 73."

Queen Elizabeth has canceled several engagements after being hospitalized on October 20 and told to rest by doctors, including a last-minute decision not to appear at Sunday's Remembrance Day event due to a sprained back. A royal source said the Queen was "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year."

The Queen has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties," including a virtual audience on Thursday. She appeared on a screen via video link from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, to meet with Nguyen Hoang Long, Ambassador from Vietnam, at Buckingham Palace in London.

On Wednesday, the monarch was up and about to welcome General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defense Staff, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. In addition to it being her first official engagement since being absent from Sunday's ceremony, Wednesday's meeting was also her first in-person engagement since her hospitalization.

In addition to using a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has also reportedly been advised in recent months to give up horse riding and martinis.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive Nguyen Hoang Long, the Ambassador from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his wife Vu Huong Giang Nguyen Hoang Long, Ambassador from Vietnam, and Queen Elizabeth (on screen) | Credit: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

After spending two days in Jordan, Prince Charles and Camilla, 74, arrived in Egypt on Thursday to continue their tour. They shared a photo on social media posing with the Great Sphinx of Giza after being welcomed to the country by the President and First Lady at Al-Athadia Palace!