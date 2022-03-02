Queen Elizabeth, 95, held virtual audiences on Tuesday and got together with her great-grandchildren over the weekend

Prince Charles Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth's COVID Recovery: 'She's a Lot Better Now'

Queen Elizabeth is on the road to recovery following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Prince Charles provided a health update on the monarch, 95, on Tuesday during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day, sharing with well-wishers that his mother was on the mend. Janice Jacom told Hello! magazine that she inquired about the Queen's health when she spoke to the heir.

"I asked the Prince about his mother, and he said, 'She's a lot better now — it was very mild.' It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit, but I think she's absolutely wonderful," said Jacom.

Prince Charles, 73, also told local Raymond Gibson a similar update: "I asked how his mum was, he said she's had very slight COVID so she's okay," Gibson told Town & Country.

The Queen was seen for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday when photos were released from two virtual meetings with incoming foreign ambassadors that she conducted from her Windsor Castle home.

During the virtual meetings, the Queen was seen wearing a bright green dress and her signature pearls.

Last week, the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements due to her ongoing symptoms. However, she felt well enough on Wednesday to hold an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth reunited with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a special outdoor visit on the grounds of Windsor Castle.