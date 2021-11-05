The estate, built between 1893 and 1906, includes a six-bedroom main house, two cottages and nine acres within Dartmoor National Park

Prince Charles' Former Country Home Is on the Market — and Comes with a Royal Catch

Whoever purchases the former country home of Prince Charles should probably be prepared to host a royal visitor on occasion.

Brimpts Mead Estate, a home within Dartmoor National Park in Devon that once belonged to the future king, is on the market for $6.7 million — and it comes with a unique rule. Although a British couple bought the property from Prince Charles in 1993 for an undisclosed sum, a covenant gives the royal the right to fish on the grounds, according to The Times. But don't worry about unexpected pop-ins — Prince Charles has to give 24 hours' notice before swinging by.

Selling agents Knight Frank say Prince Charles has not visited since the sale, but it's still possible!

And Prince Charles isn't the only famous face with a connection to the home. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, author of the Sherlock Holmes books, once stayed there.

The estate, built between 1893 and 1906, includes a six-bedroom main house, two cottages and nine acres within Dartmoor National Park.

The property surrounding the home is still owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, the estate that was set up around 700 years ago by Edward III to provide funds for the heir to the throne and their children. It includes property in London and more than 130,000 acres of land — with 160 miles of British coastline — in 23 counties of England and Wales.

Prince Charles currently has homes in England, Scotland and Wales. He and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall call Clarence House their official London residence, but they spend time outside the city at Highgrove House near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, and Birkhall in Scotland. Llwynywermod, near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, is the couple's Welsh home.

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, Prince William will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall as the new heir.