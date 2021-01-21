Prince William previously revealed that his father lets the critters into his house and gives them names

Prince Charles Is So Nuts for These Backyard 'Creatures' That He Lets Them in His House!

Prince Charles is celebrating Red Squirrel Appreciation Day!

The royal, whose fascination with the endangered critters is well known, recently wrote a letter to the Red Squirrel Survival Trust, of which he is patron. He expressed his admiration for the efforts of volunteers fighting for the survival of the red squirrel and native British trees that provide their natural habitat.

"As you will all know so well, these charming and intelligent creatures never fail to delight," Charles, 72, wrote. "I take enormous pleasure in having them around – and in! – the house when I am at home in Scotland. They are such inquisitive and delightful characters; they have even been known to hunt down a few of their favourite nuts left out in an unguarded jacket pocket."

Clarence House shared some photos of Prince Charles with his favorite animal on Twitter, including a shot of him admiring a squirrel outside his country home in Scotland and a 2014 shot of him holding a stuffed animal red squirrel.

Red squirrels are categorized as an endangered species, with less than 140,000 across the U.K.

Prince William spoke about his father's fascination with the red squirrel in an interview with the U.K. magazine Country Life that Charles guest-edited to mark his 70th birthday in November 2018.

"He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the [Birkhall] estate in Scotland — to the extent that he's given them names and is allowing them into the house!" William, 38, revealed.

Prince William also told the magazine that his father's "passion for the environment and the natural world" is something he wants to pass onto his own children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

The Cambridge kids are already taking after their grandfather. In October, Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children each had the chance to ask an animal-related question to TV icon and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.