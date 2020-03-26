Prince Charles 'Enormously Touched' by 'Kind Words' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Charles is sharing his gratitude for the well wishes he has received from around the world since revealing on Wednesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for his Royal Highness,” reads a post shared on the Clarence House social media account — which belongs to Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — on Thursday.

“He is enormously touched by your kind words.”

Aides said hundreds of messages have come in since Wednesday’s announcement. He is said to be in “good health” and “good spirits” despite the diagnosis.

The future king, 71, has self-isolated in Birkhall — and that means keeping apart from Camilla, who is also self-isolating in another part of the grand home in the Scottish highlands. Camilla, 72, does not have the virus, a statement issued to PEOPLE said. Sources close to him say Charles has not been in the hospital and that doctors are advising that his diagnosis is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

A Clarence House spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis in a statement early Wednesday, saying, “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

A palace source previously told PEOPLE of Charles and Camilla, “there is a sense of keeping calm and carrying on. The duchess is concerned for him, but she is aware of his own good spirits and therefore is keeping a close eye on him and mindful of her own situation.”