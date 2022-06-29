Prince Charles Had 'Emotional' First Visit with Granddaughter Lilibet During Platinum Jubilee

Charles and Camilla were “absolutely thrilled” to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children when they were in the U.K., a royal source says

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," a royal source says, adding that it was "wonderful" to have Harry and Meghan back in Britain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trip marked Lili's first visit to the U.K. Meghan and Harry's daughter was born in California on June 4, 2021, and had yet to visit her dad's homeland. Archie was born in the U.K. on May 6, 2019, but hadn't been back since he was six months old.

"The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them," the source continues, as Charles had not seen his grandson Archie "for a bit of time."

"It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing," the source says.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 1st birthday Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

The trip gave Lili the opportunity to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time, too The 1-year-old is named for the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

Palace sources also revealed on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are financially independent of the royal family and are believed to have paid their own way to come over for the Jubilee from their home in California.

"Great credit to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a royal source says. "When they decided they wanted to live overseas and forge an independent path, independent of support from the royal family, they said they wanted to transition to financial independence. And that they have achieved."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Hannah McKay/getty