Prince Charles Drops a Major Hint About Prince George’s Upcoming 7th Birthday Present!

Prince George is going to be hearing more than just the “Happy Birthday” song on his 7th birthday this year.

The future king’s grandfather, Prince Charles, said that 7 is the perfect age to start sharing an appreciation for classical music and performance art with kids.

The music lover, 71, recently spoke with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM and reflected on how his grandmother, the Queen Mother, influenced his love of the arts and how he wants to encourage that passion in his own grandchildren.

“My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there,” Charles shared. “But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged 7, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion."

"I was completely inspired by it," Prince Charles continued, "Which is why it's so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance."

Prince George, who turns 7 on July 22, has already found creative outlets in the arts.

Proud mom Kate Middleton revealed in March that “George is just starting to learn the guitar.” And dad Prince William said George “loves” his ballet classes at school.

George began taking weekly 35-minute ballet lessons during his first year at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Each class is accompanied by a live pianist and the curriculum follows the Royal Academy of Dance Pre-Primary in Dance syllabus and develops students’ physical skills, stamina, creative, expression and musicality.

George is currently being homeschooled amid the U.K. lockdown alongside his younger sister Princess Charlotte. Kate recently revealed it’s been a challenge to get George excited about his own schoolwork when he has Charlotte's "cooler" assignments as a comparison.

