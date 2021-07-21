Prince of Ales! Prince Charles Cheerfully Raises a Glass During Visit to Devon

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on their annual three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall

Cheers to you, Charles!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continued their annual three-day visit to Devon and Cornwall on Wednesday. While joining author Sir Michael Morpurgo at a lunch club for local residents in Iddesleigh, England, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son enjoyed a pint of beer, cheerfully raising the glass before taking a sip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While drinking on the job is usually frowned upon, the royals are known to occasionally sample local drinks while on tour. For example, last year during their visit to Ireland, Kate Middleton and Prince William memorably sipped beers at the Guinness Storehouse to toast the Irish Guards.

Prince Charles Prince Charles | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The royal family is even in the beer business. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth, 95, approved the sale of a range of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Sold at the Sandringham gift shop at $5.50 for a 500-milliliter bottle, the beers come in two varieties: a cold-filtered, traditional English "bitter" and a stronger Golden IPA described by the gift shop as "uniquely natural."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!