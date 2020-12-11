The Prince of Wales was at the Ritz to show support for hotel staff and other workers who have struggled during various lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic

Prince Charles Surprises a Group of Partygoers at the Ritz Hotel with a Royal Elbow Bump!

Talk about rubbing shoulders with royalty — or make that elbows!

When a group of women marking a 50th birthday celebration walked through the lobby of the Ritz Hotel in London, they passed visitor Prince Charles in the lobby.

After learning why they were there, Charles, 71, went along the line of the excited group and greeting each of them with an elbow bump.

The memorable moment came as Charles visited the Ritz on Thursday afternoon to hear how the staff has been managing during COVID-19 and the country's various lockdowns.

Image zoom Prince Charles at the Ritz hotel in London | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It follows several outings recently for the prince, sometimes with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to highlight the work of the entertainment and hospitality industries.

Charles toured the hotel and thanked staff for their “tireless efforts, especially at this time of year,” his office at Clarence House says.

In the hotel kitchens (where he was delighted to hear that the fish being prepared was sustainably sourced), he met Executive Chef John Williams who told Charles that he had a lot of Italian staff in the kitchen, to which the prince said, “We love Italy!”

His visit was partly to show support for how hotel workers had been affected by the impact of the COVID crisis.

"We couldn’t manage without you!" the prince told a group of kitchen porters who had been invited to meet him. "I have been so worried about the devastation being caused by this pandemic — we really are so glad you are getting back to business."