Prince Charles Creates Nature Challenge for Kids on Midterm Break amid Lockdown in the U.K.

Prince Charles has come up with a creative way for schoolchildren to spend their upcoming midterm break amid lockdown in the U.K. due to the ongoing pandemic.

Starting on Monday, the Prince of Wales, 72, will kick off his "Half Term Nature Challenge." Daily tasks will be issued via the royal's @ClarenceHouse Instagram page and "will encourage young people (and families) to grab their wellies and engage with the Natural World on their doorsteps," a statement reads.

Some of the tasks in the challenge include planting seeds, drawing an elephant using leaves, creating a miniature plate garden and even making a pet rock!

"The series of challenges have been curated to ensure they are accessible and achievable to all those wanting to take part, whether in urban, rural or seaside locations. All challenges can be carried out locally and any travel should be on foot only," the statement continues.

"@ClarenceHouse's audience will be encouraged to follow the hashtag #POWNatureChallenge and share their creative responses throughout the week in the form of drawings, photographs or even short films. A gallery of highlights will be posted on the Clarence House pages the following week."

Six of Prince Charles' patronages will help deliver the daily challenges via social media. Each organization involved will discuss and/or demonstrate ways in which it is helping to protect and nurture nature.

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir has been a strong advocate for conservation for decades. He gave his first speech regarding the topic of environmentalist back in 1968.

