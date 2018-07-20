Three Generations of Royals! Prince Charles Cradles Baby Prince George in Never-Before-Seen Photo

Prince Charles‘ collection of personal photos on display at Buckingham Palace included an adorable surprise: a previously-unseen portrait featuring the next three heirs to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest son is sharing some of his own photographs, artwork and other belongings for the Prince & Patron exhibition, celebrating his upcoming 70th birthday. One highlight is the photo of the proud grandfather cradling a sleeping baby Prince George in his arms, while Prince William smiles beside them. The sweet photo is usually displayed at Charles’ country home, Highgrove House.

Other family pictures positioned on side tables include a professional shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting St. George’s Chapel on their wedding day as well as Charles with his younger son after Harry flew his father in an Apache helicopter during his training.

On another table, an official family portrait from George’s christening in 2013 is displayed.

Aside from the pictures, paintings hang on the walls and personal books are displayed on tables.

“It is intended to give a flavor of the Prince of Wales’s owning residences and reflect his personal involvement,” says Vanessa Remington, senior curator of paintings at the Royal Collection. “He has grown up as a passionate art lover.”

She adds, “The display aims to show the public the prince’s long-standing passion for art and the way this has been channeled into the creation and understanding of art charities.”

For the exhibit, titled Prince & Patron, Charles chose 25 pieces from the Royal Collection, and the other 75 came from works created by artists supported by The Royal Drawing School, The Prince’s Foundation School for Traditional Arts and Turquoise Mountain. The palace is open from July 21 until September 30 and visitors can also see 19 state rooms as part of the tour.

Charles is now a grandfather times three following the arrival of Prince Louis in April. He visited Kensington Palace to meet William and wife Kate Middleton‘s little newborn Prince Louis for the first time on May 3 — and help make Princess Charlotte’s third birthday special.

The 69-year-old had not been able to see Louis since he was born on April 23, as he was at his Scottish Highlands retreat of Birkhall and then had to head to France for the commemoration of the New Zealand and Australian war on Anzac Day, April 25. Prince Charles then returned to Scotland.