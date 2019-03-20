Prince Charles Cracks Up Lionel Richie in Barbados by Unexpectedly Quoting His Hit Song 'Hello'

Prince Charles had Lionel Richie laughing all night long.

The Queen’s eldest son and heir, who celebrated his 70th birthday in November, continued his royal tour of the Caribbean with a little star power on Tuesday. Prince Charles met with Richie at the Coral Reef Club Hotel in Barbados to officially name him as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust International.

Charles thanked the singer for taking the position – and added in a quip quoting Richie’s 1983 hit “Hello.” The royal told him, “It must have been you I was looking for,” according to Yahoo.

“Oh, did you just say that?” Richie replied, feigning shock. “He did say that.”

The pair met a group of young people at the Coral Reef Club who have been helped by the charity before joining a reception for guests and supporters.

Richie, 69, spoke about how the charity’s work has changed the lives of young people in Barbados for a video shared by Clarence House on social media.

“The two things I heard were ‘self-esteem’ and ‘self-confidence.’ Self-esteem and self-confidence,” the American Idol judge said. “These kids, forget about where they want to go – the fact that they can now believe in themselves is a huge step forward. I was so proud to see them. They were actually excited to be there and telling their stories.”

He continued, “The best ambassadors are the kids because once they realize ‘I can leave home, go to this place, go to this group and be inspired to do excellence’ is the best thing ever. And of course, this island is now infected with that kind of attitude. I just think it’s going to be brilliant. I’m coming back here myself to see them myself because they inspired me.”

Later Tuesday evening, Richie joined Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at a reception held at the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley’s residence.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Phil Noble - Pool/Getty

Charles and Camilla’s 12-day trip to the Caribbean includes stops in St. Lucia, St. Vincent, St. Kitts, Grenada and the Cayman Islands. It will also include a historic visit to Cuba, the first time any royal has headed to the country.