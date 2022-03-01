Prince Charles Condemns the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Shares 'Solidarity' with Resistors

Prince Charles is denouncing Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Charles, 73, spoke out during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day on Tuesday, condemning the devastating invasion ordered by Russian President Vladmir Putin.

The royal and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are visiting the seaside town for a council meeting to confer its status as a city. The Freedom of the City will also be presented to the widow of Sir David Amess, who was killed in a terrorist attack outside of his constituency surgery in October 2021.

Prince Charles described Amess' murder as "an attack on democracy," before touching on the tragedy currently unfolding elsewhere in Europe.

"What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself," the prince said. "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Charles' comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement on the invasion on Feb. 24.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website last week read.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple began.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future," their statement continued, adding an emoji of Ukraine's flag.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked William and Kate for their solidarity on Twitter. "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph," Zelenskyy tweeted on Tuesday.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country was invaded on Feb. 24, with forces moving from the north, south and east. Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis." The invasion has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

Various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has called for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.