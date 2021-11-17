Prince Charles Collected Holy Water from the River Jordan — Is it a Clue for Future Royal Christenings?
Queen Elizabeth welcomed four great-grandchildren in 2021
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are bringing back some special souvenirs from their visit to Jordan.
The couple touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for the start of their royal tour, which had been postponed from March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On their first day, they visited al-Maghtas on the Jordan river, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptized by John the Baptist.
In addition to dipping their fingers in the water, Prince Charles will fly home with several bottles of the water for future royal christenings, according to reports.
"It is pure water blessed from the spot where Jesus was baptized," the director-general of the baptism site, Rustom Mkhjian, told The Telegraph. "It is holy and blessed from this particular spot in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."
Mkhjian also confirmed that the water would be used for "future baptisms," according to the Daily Mail.
The past year has been a baby boom for the royals. Queen Elizabeth added four new great-grandchildren to the family in 2021: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son named August Philip Hawke in February, Zara and Mike Tindall had a son named Lucas Philip in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana in June and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth in September.
None of the family's new additions are believed to have been christened yet, with COVID-19 protocols making gatherings difficult.
It's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan plan to return to the U.K. after relocating to California last year for a traditional royal christening. Their 2-year-old son Archie was baptized when he was 3 months old in the private chapel at Windsor Castle, but his parents decided to make his royal christening a private affair reserved for close friends and family.
In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly announced all three of their children's christenings and allowed for photos to be taken on each occasion. But seeing as William will one day be monarch, the Cambridges have less room to deviate from tradition.
Following tradition, babies in the royal family are baptized with water from the River Jordan using the silver-gilt Lily Font, part of the Crown Jewels.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis took their christening portraits while wearing a family heirloom — a replica of the historic royal christening gown first worn by Queen Victoria's daughter, also named Victoria, in 1841. The gown was designed by the Queen's assistant, Angela Kelly, and Buckingham Palace's team of dressmakers in 2008.
Archie followed in the tradition, wearing the same gown as his cousins.