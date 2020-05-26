Prince Charles Reveals His Sweet Contribution to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

Prince Charles put his love and knowledge of classical music to good use when it came time for Prince William's royal wedding to Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth's son and heir spoke with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM about his interest in music, which came in handy for his eldest son's 2011 wedding.

"I love trying to organize some interesting, I hope, pieces of music for certain occasions…particularly for weddings if people want," he said in the two-part series. "I know my eldest son was quite understanding and was perfectly happy for me to suggest a few pieces for their wedding."

Charles added, "I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it's rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway... I do enjoy it."

For William and Kate's nuptials at Westminster Abbey, guests arrived to organ music by Johann Sebastian Bach and orchestral pieces by Edward Elgar, Sir Peter Maxwell Davies and more. According to The Spruce, the couple chose "Farewell to Stromness," "Touch Her Soft Lips and Part" and "Romance for String Orchestra Op. 11" as a nod to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as the songs were played at their 2005 wedding.

Prince Charles, 71, also reflected on how his grandmother, the Queen Mother, influenced his love of music and performance art from an early age — and hinted how he wants to encourage that passion in his own grandchildren.

When asked about his first time hearing classical music, the royal said, "Well, I suppose various people would play it around me. My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged 7, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion."

