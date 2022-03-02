Prince Charles denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine on Tuesday: "In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression"

Prince Charles and Camilla Show Their Support for Ukraine with Visit to Ukrainian Cathedral

The royal couple visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Wednesday, meeting members of the Ukrainian community, including a group of schoolchildren, their mothers, leaders within the Ukrainian community, representatives across faith communities, volunteers helping the humanitarian effort and leaders of Prince Charles' charities working to support the relief effort in Ukraine.

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, also heard a song performed by the children before lighting a candle and laying sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, at the altar.

Prince Charles denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine on Tuesday in a speech during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day.

Queen Elizabeth's heir described the murder of Sir David Amess, a Member of Parliament who was killed in a terrorist attack outside of his constituency surgery in October 2021, as "an attack on democracy" before touching on the tragedy currently unfolding in Europe.

"What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself," Charles said. "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Also on Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple began. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement of their own on Feb. 24.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website.