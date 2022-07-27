The royal couple, who are both known for their love of gardening, visited the Sandringham Flower Show on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk

Prince Charles and Camilla Return to a Favorite Summertime Outing for the First Time Since 2019

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are returning to a favorite summertime tradition.

The royal couple headed to the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday. The annual event, held at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, hasn't taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place against the backdrop of Sandringham House and St. Mary Magdalene Church on the estate, the one-day show attracts around 20,000 visitors each year. Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, toured the stalls and chatted with local florists and craftspeople.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived at the event in a horse-drawn carriage, with Camilla sporting a colorful dress featuring a foliage pattern. Meanwhile, Prince Charles wore a beige suit and brought along a hat.

While looking around, Camilla posed for a photo with a knitted crown that was featured among the craft displays.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attends The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to meeting members of the public who made the trip to the estate, Prince Charles and Camilla also made sure to greet some dogs. The Queen's heir bent down to pet the pooches, who were taking in the festival from strollers.

Camilla and Prince Charles have two dogs of their own at home: Beth and Bluebell, Jack Russell Terriers they rescued from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. In fact, Beth recently appeared in a new portrait of Camilla released to celebrate the royal's 75th birthday.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pet a dog at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Displayed in the royal marquees were competitions in vegetables, fruit, flowers and floral art. In the amateurs' marquee, local gardening and horticultural clubs had their own contest.

The show presents the work of leading nurseries and horticultural specialists, as well as display gardens by leading designers. There were also around 200 trade stands, some run by charities, and a craft marquee.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall smiles during a visit to The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The profits from each show are donated to local charities. Since 1977, the Show Committee has given about $950,000 to good causes.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall talks to members of the public during a visit to The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images