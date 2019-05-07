Prince Charles and Camilla 'Couldn't Be More Delighted' for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby

Prince Charles is a proud grandpa – now of four little ones!

Just one day after the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, headed to Germany for a three-day tour. Of course, he couldn’t help but gush over the newborn after arriving in Berlin.

“We couldn’t be more delighted at the news, and we’re looking forward to meeting the baby when we return,” Charles said.

Queen Elizabeth, great-grandmother to the newborn, also added her welcome to the newest member of the family.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement of Prince Charles and Camilla’s Germany tour last month provided a big clue to Baby Sussex’s highly anticipated arrival. Since they were expected to be nearby when Meghan and Prince Harry’s first child was born, it was assumed that the newest addition to the royal family would be born prior to their departure for the trip.

Later in the day, Charles referenced Baby Sussex in his speech at a party at the British Ambassador’s residence in Berlin in honor of the Queen’s recent birthday.

“​It is, if I may say so, a great pleasure to be here with so many of you this evening – above all, to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty The Queen, who has asked me to convey her warmest greetings to you all,” he said. “Of course, it is also a particular pleasure to be back in Berlin once again – especially as the grandfather of a brand new grandson!”

During a tour of whiskey distillery Royal Lochnagar in Scotland back in October, Charles was asked if he had toasted to the newly announced pregnancy news.

“Oh yes, absolutely,” he said. “Several times.”

And Camilla shared her excitement during the couple’s historic visit to Cuba in March.

American tourist Mimi Ricketts asked the royal if she was excited about welcoming Harry and Meghan’s first child in the coming weeks.

“Yes, very much so,” Camilla replied.

Camilla – who has five grandchildren from her son and daughter in addition to Prince Charles‘ three grandchildren: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 – has previously spoken about the “wonderful” role of being a grandparent.

“Yes, I’d recommend it to everybody,” she said in the documentary The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. “It’s very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow them to have and then give them back again.”