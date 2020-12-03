See Prince Charles and Camilla Add Their Names to a Graffiti Wall at Legendary London Club

The royal couple stepped out in London to learn how the night life industry is coping with the coronavirus pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall just joined a rock and roll wall of fame!

The royal couple stepped out in London on Thursday to support the night life scene, which has been hard hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Both sporting face masks, Prince Charles and Camilla visited The 100 Club, where bands such as the Sex Pistols and The Clash got their start. The venue has also hosted artists such as Oasis, Kings of Leon, The Who and The Kinks throughout its long history.

In addition to enjoying a performance by Emily Capell and Matt Cowley, the couple were shown around by manager Jeff Horton and co-manager Ruby Horton.

They then took black markers and knelt on a couch to add their names to a graffiti wall in the Green Room, joining performers from throughout the years.

Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, also headed to the Soho Theatre to watch a rehearsal of the play Half Breed as well as meet with performers and staff. There, they swung by the bar to see the precautions in place, like a glass divider between the bar staff and patrons.

Throughout the lockdown, the Soho Theatre has been streaming performances. They also teamed up with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star of the Fleabag, to make the show available for streaming on Soho Theatre on Demand. The team was able to raise over $2 million to help theater workers who have been affected by COVID-19 as well as frontline charities.

Soho Theatre is hoping to start a socially distanced performance program as early as next week, which will mark their first live performances since March.

Charles and Camilla also spoke with London's Mayor Sadiq Khan about the affect of the pandemic on the night life industry. The mayor's Culture at Risk emergency fund is helping some of the most at-risk small businesses, including providing support and guidance to 141 grassroots music venues. The London Pay it Forward scheme is supporting businesses by offering customers the option to buy goods and services in advance. So far, they've raised more than $1 million and helped more than 300 small businesses.

However, many night life venues are still at risk for permanent closure — and the 1.6 million Londoners who work in the industry are still facing serious threats to their livelihoods as the industry continues to struggle.

