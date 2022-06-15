Queen Elizabeth was absent from the horse racing event again, but Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex were among the attendees

Prince Charles and Camilla Lead Carriage Procession to Kick Off the Second Day of Royal Ascot

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall led the royal family into another day of horse racing at Royal Ascot.

With Queen Elizabeth absent again for the second day of Britain's most popular horse racing event, Prince Charles and Camilla rode first in the carriage procession that typically marks the start of every race day. The horse-drawn carriage ceremony is a welcome sight after being canceled last year due to scaled down measures taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, rode with Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, the master of the Queen's household who coined the term HMS Bubble for the lockdown crew around the monarch during the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex also arrived in the carriage procession, joined by Lord de Mauley and Lady de Mauley. Sophie wore a blue dress with a matching hat, while Prince Edward looked sharp in a morning suit and top hat.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also returned for a second day at the racetrack. The couple arrived in the third carriage of the procession with Princess Alexandra and Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Lucinda Katherine Fanshawe Royle, Lady de Mauley, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Rupert Ponsonby, Lord de Mauley and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attend Royal Ascot 2022 Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Beatrice, 33, opted for a white dress (adorned with a name tag, a traditional addition to outfits at the annual event even among recognizable faces within the royal family) topped with a wide-brimmed hat.

Edo, as Princess Beatrice's husband is called, even shared a photo on his personal Instagram page from the daytime outing. The couple pose in front of a sculpture of a ram by artist David Williams-Ellis. The sculptor has featured the creation of the piece on his own Instagram page, including the crane that was used to put it in place at the racecourse.

Although the Queen, 96, didn't attend the first two days of Royal Ascot, it is thought that she could step out at another point during the five-day event. As with all of the monarch's public outings, palace sources aren't able to say if she will be able to attend until the hours beforehand due to her ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen, who has such a famous interest in horses, has attended every single Royal Ascot for the last seven decades and often has her own horses competing. The only exception so far was in 2020 when the famous event was held behind closed doors for the first time in history amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Royal Ascot, Day Two Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi | Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock