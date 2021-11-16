Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic
The royal couple were originally scheduled to visit Jordan in March 2020, but their trip was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first overseas tour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit was postponed after being originally scheduled for March 2020.
The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.
Prince Charles and Camilla's first day included a visit to al-Maghtas on the Jordan river, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptized by John the Baptist.
Prince Charles leaned down to put his hand in the water at the site.
Prince Charles and Camilla held hands as they visited Elijahâs Hill near the baptism site.
Queen Rania took the wheel — literally! — to drive Camilla to The Queen Rania Family and Child Centre in a Tesla followed closely by security.
Charles and Camilla attended an official dinner with King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at Al Husseiniya Palace.
On Wednesday, the royal couple went on a walking tour of Umm Qais, the site of the ancient city of Gadara and dates back to the 3rd Century BC.
During the visit, Charles stopped to plant a tree to symbolise the UK-Jordanian partnership and in celebration of the centenary anniversary for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
Camilla visited the Princess Taghreed Secondary Girls School, where she met with Jordanian and Syrian refugee boys and girls. She also met with a group of teen girls during a vocational education class and engaged in a discussion with them on the challenges of COVID-19 on their education, their return to face-to-face learning and their future hopes and ambitions as young women in Jordan.
After leaving Jordan, Charles and Camilla arrived in Egypt for the second leg of their tour on Thursday. They kicked things off at the Presidential Palace, where they met President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his wife, Entissar Amer.
Camilla went barefoot for the couple's visit to the Al-Azhar Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in Egypt. There, they met Al-Azhar scholars, who study Islamic studies at British universities before returning to Al-Azhar university.
Charles and Camilla take in the sights while visiting the pyramids in Giza.
Talk about a photo op! The couple played tourist for a picture, posing in front of the Sphinx on the outskirts of Cairo.
On the final day of the tour, Camilla — a longtime literacy advocate — spoke with children she met during her visit to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina.
Camilla also stopped by the Brooke Veterinary Hospital in Cairo, interacting with various animals such as horses and donkeys during her visit.
Prince Charles traveled to Beit Al Razaz, where he saw how the Egyptian Heritage Rescue Foundation documents and preserves treasures of Mamluk geometry of Cairo's minbars. He also met young craftspeople from the EHRF and The Jameel School, which is supported by The Prince's Foundation.
Charles and Camilla sign the guestbook during their visit to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt's northern Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria.
Charles waves as he departs Borg el-Arab Airport in Alexandria, on the last day of their tour.