Prince Charles, Longtime Climate Crusader, Hosts Tea with Climate Change Denier Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for tea at the royal couple’s London home, Clarence House on Monday.

Trump, who has had a share of controversies in his relationship with Britain, and Charles have different stances when it comes to one of the royal’s most important causes: climate change.

Queen Elizabeth‘s son has highlighted the effects of climate change in his decades of public work, having made his first speech on the environment in December 1968 and continues to work with organizations to promote sustainable ways of living while warning of climate change’s irreversible effect.

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed the damage of global warming, even quoting climate skeptics who claim it to be “fake science.”

Prince Charles and Camilla were on hand earlier in the day to meet the Trumps at Buckingham Palace for their first state visit to the U.K. alongside Queen Elizabeth. The 93-year-old monarch then hosted a private lunch for her guests.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall REX/Shutterstock

Monday’s itinerary also included the Trumps’ visit to Westminster Abbey for a short tour by Prince Andrew and to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

This evening, the Queen will give a state banquet at Buckingham Palace for President Trump and Mrs. Trump. Neither the Duke or Duchess of Sussex will be at the dinner. However, both Kate Middleton and Prince William will be in attendance.

The visit marks Trump’s first state visit to the U.K., though he made a working visit last summer.

Ahead of his Monday visit, demonstrators were reportedly planning to take over Trafalgar Square in central London. Funds were being raised by the Facebook group “Together Against Trump – Stop the State Visit” to fly a giant balloon of a baby Trump, similar to last year, when the president made a working visit to the U.K.

Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

“This is about sending a strong message that people in the U.K. don’t accept the divisive right-wing policies that Trump stands for, and that inviting him for a state visit is totally inappropriate,” the Stop Trump Coalition said in a statement.

Following their U.K. trip, the first couple will travel to France on June 6 to mark the D-Day anniversary there in Normandy.