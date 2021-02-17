The outing comes as Prince Charles' father, Prince Philip, was admitted to a London hospital on Tuesday evening

Prince Charles and Camilla Make First In-Person Royal Visit of the Year to Thank Vaccine Volunteers

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are thanking volunteers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic in their first outing of 2021.

The royal couple visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Wednesday to meet healthcare workers and volunteers taking part in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccinations. Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73 — who recently received their first coronavirus vaccinations — wore surgical face masks during the outing, where they were shown around by Chief Pharmacist Inderjit Singh.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ladies and Gentleman, the Secretary of State mentioned just now that the National Health Service was 72 years old, which happens to coincide exactly with the same age as I am," Prince Charles said in a speech. "And the great thing is that the NHS has done a great deal better I can assure you than I have, as I am gradually falling apart."

"I know, over the last year, it must be absolutely exhausting for so many of you," he continued. "But I know the NHS is such an enormous team and there are masses of people who are unsung and unseen heroes and heroines."

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After being confined to virtual calls and video messages over the past few months, Charles and Camilla's hospital visit marks the first in-person engagement for any member of the British royal family in the new year.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Image zoom Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles | Credit: Molly Darlington - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The outing also comes after Prince Charles' father, Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII hospital in London on Tuesday evening on the advice of his doctor after "feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

He left Windsor Castle, where he has been staying with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, since November amid lockdown in the U.K., late on Tuesday and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip | Credit: Steve Parsons/Press Association via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Palace sources stress that this was not an emergency admission and that Philip walked into the hospital unaided.