See the Best Photos from Prince Charles and Camilla's Wedding to Celebrate Their 17th Anniversary
Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated their 2005 wedding with two ceremonies – and an outfit change for the new Duchess of Cornwall
On April 9, 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, right outside Windsor Castle.
Camilla's wedding dress for the first ceremony was a white silk chiffon dress, which she paired with a matching coat. She completed the outfit with a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy, decorated with elaborate feathers.
Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles making their way to the second ceremony of the day, which was held at St. George's Chapel (where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also wed!).
Because both were divorced, Charles and Camilla elected to have a civil marriage ceremony followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle instead of a church service.
Inside St. George's Chapel, they were given a blessing by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams.
Camilla changed into a floor-length embroidered blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon gown and a dramatic spray of golden feathers in her hair.
They were greeted by excited fans outside the chapel.
The groom's parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, did not attend the civil wedding ceremony. However, both were present at the Service of Prayer and Dedication at St. George's Chapel.
St. George's Chapel would go on to host the wedding of Charles' son, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle in May 2018.
The newlyweds were all smiles after the ceremony in this photo taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.
Family photo time! Charles posed with his two sons and parents, while Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, and her two children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, also joined in the celebrations.