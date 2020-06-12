Prince Charles, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, and Camilla had been staying at their Scotland home since March

Out of Lockdown! Prince Charles and Camilla Are Heading Back to London for an Important Event

The couple, who have been living under lockdown at their home in the Scottish highlands since early in the coronavirus pandemic, are set to host the French President Emmanuel Macron at Clarence House, their London home, on June 18.

Soon after he arrived in Scotland in mid-March, Charles, 71, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to self-isolate for seven days. Camilla, 72, also had to isolate, staying in another part of their Scottish home. The Queen's eldest son said he only had "mild" symptoms and was able to keep in touch with his charities and other work via phone and video calls.

President Macron is in London to officially celebrate the 80th Anniversary of General de Gaulle’s "Appel" — when he urged the French population to resist the German occupation of his country during World War II.

Charles and Camilla's move south shows that formal royal engagements are gradually beginning to get back to normal. The royal couple and those attending the Thursday's ceremony will be adhering to social distancing guidelines, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

De Gaulle made the broadcast from London as he hoped to rally his fellow French citizens. He said, "I call upon the leaders, together with all soldiers, sailors, and airmen of the French land, sea, and air forces, wherever they may now be, to get in touch with me. I call upon all Frenchmen who want to remain free to listen to my voice and follow me. Long live free France in honour and independence!"

The royal couple are carrying out the duty on behalf of the U.K. government. With a guard of honor and military band provided by the Coldstream Guards, they will formally receive President Macron in the grounds of Clarence House.

